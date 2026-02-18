Apple doubles down on video podcasts with a big spring update

Apple is preparing to roll out a major upgrade to its podcast platform this spring, adding a richer video experience to Apple Podcasts. The move signals the company’s growing interest in video podcasting, a space that has quickly become one of the fastest-growing parts of digital media.
With the update, users will be able to move easily between listening to a show and watching it inside the same app. The new feature aims to make video podcasts a natural extension of the traditional audio podcast, without having to leave the platform.
The new experience will make it easy for listeners to switch from audio to video podcasts with a tap.
Apple Podcasts will begin using Apple’s own HTTP live streaming (HLS) technology to power the video playback, promising smoother performance and better quality.
Users will also be able to rotate their devices to watch shows in landscape mode, offering a fuller screen experience. For those on the move, videos can be downloaded for offline viewing, making it easier to keep up with favourite shows without using mobile data.
The aim appears simple: bring everything together in one place so users do not need to jump between apps just to watch the video version of a podcast.
The update comes at a time when video podcasts are becoming increasingly popular. According to Edison Research, more than half of people in the United States have watched or listened to a video podcast, and over a third now do so every month.
Major platforms have already leaned into the format. YouTube has said that podcast content on its service reaches more than a billion viewers each month. Spotify has also expanded aggressively into video, hosting hundreds of thousands of video podcasts watched by millions of users. Even Netflix has begun experimenting with podcast-style video content through partnerships.
By improving its own platform, Apple appears keen to ensure users stay within its ecosystem rather than turning to rivals for video content.
In a statement, Apple’s services chief, Eddy Cue, described the update as a significant step forward for the platform. He noted that Apple played a key role in bringing podcasting to the mainstream and said the new video features will give creators more control over how they present and monetise their work.
The enhanced video experience will officially be launched in the spring. However, those using beta versions of Apple’s upcoming software updates will be able to try it out earlier.
