Apple doubles down on video podcasts with a big spring update

Apple Podcasts will begin using Apple’s own HTTP live streaming (HLS) technology to power the video playback, promising smoother performance and better quality. (Image credit: Apple)

Apple is preparing to roll out a major upgrade to its podcast platform this spring, adding a richer video experience to Apple Podcasts. The move signals the company’s growing interest in video podcasting, a space that has quickly become one of the fastest-growing parts of digital media.

With the update, users will be able to move easily between listening to a show and watching it inside the same app. The new feature aims to make video podcasts a natural extension of the traditional audio podcast, without having to leave the platform.

Easier switching between audio and video

The new experience will make it easy for listeners to switch from audio to video podcasts with a tap.