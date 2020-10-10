Apple’s Diwali offer: iPhone 11 to be discounted, bundle with free AirPods

iPhone 11 to be discounted during Apple's Diwali sale

With the onset of the festive season, several mobile manufacturers along with e-commerce giants are gearing up to introduce a slew of exciting deals and huge discounts on their products. With this, Apple is also ready to bring in some of the jaw-dropping deals on its products through its newly launched Apple online store in India.

Recently, Apple has announced on its website that it will be providing iPhone 11 at a discounted price of Rs 53,400 along with a free pair of AirPods that normally cost around Rs 14,900. The offer will start from October 17 onwards and will be available on Apple’s online retail store only. As of now, this is the sole offer that is available amid the festive season on the Apple store, while we eagerly await more enticing deals to make a buzz in the market.

Generally, the iPhone 11 costs Rs. 68,300 for its 64GB RAM variant but in the wake of the festive season both Apple, as well as Amazon, are providing a massive price cut to the customers. In addition, Amazon has also listed iPhone 11 at Rs 49,999 which will be available from October 17 on its Great Indian Festival sale.

Provided that iPhone 11 is just a year old and still promises to provide all the latest features that come adorn with iOS, these deals seem perfect for those who are looking forward to buying a brand-new Apple device.

Those who want to buy an iPhone 11 along with AirPods can definitely go for the Apple online sale while those who solely want to purchase just an iPhone can consider Amazon Great Indian Festival sale at a much lower price.

As far as iPhone 12 series is concerned, it is confirmed to be launched on October 13th globally with an all-new lineup of devices consisting of iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. All the phones are expected to come with a 5G support cladded in the ceramic glass panel.

