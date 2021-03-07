Apple discontinues its pricey iMac Pro, available ‘while supplies last’

In a surprise move, Apple is discontinuing the iMac Pro all-in-one desktop computer. Although the computer is still available to purchase as of now, the iMac Pro will be removed once the inventory is gone forever. 9to5Mac first reported that the iMac Pro will be discontinued, and later the company confirmed to CNET about the discontinuation of the iMac Pro.

Not one model but Apple has discontinued the entire iMac Pro variants. That being said, the base model of the iMac Pro is still listed on Apple India’s store for Rs 464,900 and ships in around 2-3 weeks. It is unlikely Apple will replenish the stock, as the website clearly states “While supplies last.” The existing iMac Pro features a 5K display, Intel Xeon processor, AMD Vega graphics, 10 Gigabit Ethernet, and a custom Apple T2 chip for encrypted keys.

When Apple announced the iMac Pro in 2017, it was touted as the most powerful Mac ever. The iMac Pro will always be remembered as a niche computer, targeting only pro consumers and graphic designers. Now that Apple has discontinued the build-to-order high-end iMac Pro, the company instead recommends consumers to opt for the 27-inch iMac (2020) which can be customised as per needs.

It is very likely Apple will launch a new lineup of iMacs this year. Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously indicated that Apple does have plans to bring all-new iMacs, including a refreshed model of iMac Pro. If Apple is gearing to launch the iMac Pro with its own silicon, the discontinuation of the current lineup is justified. There’s currently no word on when Apple introduces new iMacs in the market. However, some reports indicate that Apple might launch the new iMacs as soon as March this year.

A recent leak by YouTuber Jon Prosser revealed that the next-generation iMac will have thinner bezels, and a flat back reminiscent of the Pro Display XDR. The 2021 iMac Pro will reportedly be made available in five colour options, mirroring the colours of the iPad Air.