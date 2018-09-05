Apple discloses minor crash involving self-driving test vehicle

Apple’s car was travelling at less than 1 mile per hour, while the car that rear-ended it, a Nissan Leaf, was moving at about 15 miles per hour. (Image: Bloomberg) Apple’s car was travelling at less than 1 mile per hour, while the car that rear-ended it, a Nissan Leaf, was moving at about 15 miles per hour. (Image: Bloomberg)

Apple Inc disclosed in a filing with the California Department of Motor Vehicles that one of its autonomous test vehicles was involved in a crash.

This is the first time a collision involving an Apple autonomous vehicle has been reported by the California DMV. The car, a Lexus SUV in self-driving mode, was rear-ended by another vehicle when it was preparing to merge onto a highway in the Bay Area called the Lawrence Expressway, according to the report. Both vehicles sustained damage but no injuries were reported, the filing added.

On the afternoon of Aug. 24, Apple’s car was traveling at less than 1 mile per hour, while the car that rear-ended it, a Nissan Leaf, was moving at about 15 miles per hour, according to the report, which was filed by Steve Kenner, who works on Apple’s driverless tech project.

Also Read: Apple Watch shipments top 4.7 million in Q2, 2018, Xiaomi number two in list: IDC

The Lawrence Expressway is a multilane highway that runs north to south through Silicon Valley. It is notoriously congested, making merging into traffic particularly challenging.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App