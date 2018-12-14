Apple developing its own cellular modem for iPhones in the future

Apple is building its own cellular modem for iPhone, as per a report in The Information. The Cupertino-based technology company has posted job listings for cellular modem architects for its San Diego and Cupertino offices, which suggests it is developing its own modems, notes the report.

The report quotes a person briefed on Apple’s plans who has confirmed to the site that the company “has an active project to build its own cellular modem chip” .

Apple has relied on Qualcomm for chips for its phones, until this year where it used Intel chips in its iPhone XS series and iPhone XR. The move comes as Apple and Qualcomm are at loggerheads in a multi-billion dollar patent dispute.

However, a modem from Apple is believed to be in early stages of development and it doesn’t look like it will be ready for iPhone soon.

Apple is said to launch its 5G-enabled iPhone in 2020, modem for which will be provided by Intel, according to an earlier report by Bloomberg.

The company will likely hold its 5G phone until 2020 even when rivals like Samsung and OnePlus have already announced plans for their 5G smartphones next year.

The development does not come as a surprise as it was reported by Cellular Insights that iPhone 7 that models running Intel wireless modem chips are considerably slower than iPhone 7 variants fitted with Qualcomm chip.

This was revealed in LTE connectivity tests done by the technology blog. Now it looks like Apple is looking to do away its dependence on other chip makers.

Notable, Apple makes its own processors for iPhone, comparable to processors by Qualcomm when it comes to performance. Powering this year’s iPhone XS, XS Max and XR is Apple’s own A12 Bionic chip – the first 7nm chip in the industry with a neural engine and a six-core CPU.