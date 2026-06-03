Apple Design Awards 2026: Indian app Guitar Wiz wins inclusivity honour

Apple has announced the winners of the 2026 Apple Design Awards, recognising 12 apps and games for innovation, design, accessibility and technical achievement ahead of WWDC26.
The annual awards honour one app and one game across six categories: Delight and Fun, Inclusivity, Innovation, Interaction, Social Impact, and Visuals and Graphics. This year’s winners were selected from a pool of 36 finalists worldwide.
Among the notable winners is Guitar Wiz, developed by Indian creator Bijoy Thangaraj, which took home the Inclusivity app category award. Designed for both beginners and experienced guitarists, the app offers spoken guidance on topics ranging from pitch to finger placement. Apple said the app makes extensive use of accessibility features such as Dynamic Type, Increased Contrast, and Differentiate Without Colour, helping it cater to a wider range of users.
The game winner in the Inclusivity category was Pine Hearts, developed by UK-based Hyper Luminal Games. Set in a wholesome world, the title features customisable, adjustable sensory feedback.
In the Delight and Fun category, Apple recognised Grug, an affirmation app from a Netherlands-based developer, Ocho. The app presents daily messages in a light-hearted style inspired by prehistoric speech, aiming to offer users short moments of reflection.
The accompanying game winner, Is This Seat Taken?, by Spain’s Poti Poti Studio, challenges players to solve logic puzzles based on seating arrangements in public spaces, helping people navigate the quirkiness of public transit. It is a cartoon-inspired visual game that provides entertaining scenarios.
The Innovation category highlighted experiences that make novel use of Apple technologies. The NBA: Live Games and Scores won the app award for its Apple Vision Pro experience which allows users to watch multiple live games at once, access real-time statistics through floating leaderboards and view player moments on a virtual 3D court.
On the gaming side, Blue Prince by US-based developer Dogubomb won. The adventure-puzzle game centres on a mysterious manor whose layout changes as players progress. Each room selection shapes the path forward, creating a different experience with every playthrough.
For Interaction, the award-winning app was Moonlitt: Moon Phase Tracker, created by Italy-based developer Flipping Hues Srls. The app helps users track celestial events and photography through a streamlined interface available across Apple devices.
On the gaming side, the winner is Sago Mini Jinja’s Garden, created by a Canadian developer, Sago Mini. The game introduces younger players to gardening activities such as planting, harvesting and cooking through simple touch-based controls. It is available on Apple Arcade and lets the young players keep their focus on exploring the garden and playing.
The Social Impact category honoured Primary: News in Depth, created by a US-based developer, Wood Metal Rocks LLC, a news application designed for Apple Vision Pro. Apple said the app used a spatial interface to help users engage with stories in a more organised and immersive way.
The game winner, Consume Me, was created by a US-based developer, Jenny Jiao Hsia and AP Thomson. The game explores personal and emotional themes through interactive storytelling and gameplay mechanics intended to encourage reflection.
Meanwhile, the Visuals and Graphics category recognised the Tide Guide: Charts and Tables app created by a US-based developer, Condor Digital. The app presents forecasts, weather conditions and marine data through detailed full-screen charts, custom animations and the Liquid Glass integration and colour palettes adapted to changing ski conditions help create a polished experience.
The game award went to CyberPunk 2077: Ultimate edition from Poland-based CD Projekt S A. Apple highlighted the title’s expansive open world, intricate city environments and highly detailed character and vehicle designs. The company also noted that the game takes advantage of Apple silicon and advanced Metal technologies on Mac, allowing it to deliver visually rich environments, realistic lighting effects and a densely populated futuristic world.
Commenting on the awards, Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, said, “This year’s Apple Design Award winners are a remarkable reflection of how developers are creating exceptional experiences.” The winning developers will be recognised during WWDC26.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)