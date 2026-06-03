Apple Design Awards 2026: Indian app Guitar Wiz wins inclusivity honour

Apple has announced the winners of the 2026 Apple Design Awards, recognising 12 apps and games across six categories. (Image: Apple Newsroom)

Apple has announced the winners of the 2026 Apple Design Awards, recognising 12 apps and games for innovation, design, accessibility and technical achievement ahead of WWDC26.

The annual awards honour one app and one game across six categories: Delight and Fun, Inclusivity, Innovation, Interaction, Social Impact, and Visuals and Graphics. This year’s winners were selected from a pool of 36 finalists worldwide.

Among the notable winners is Guitar Wiz, developed by Indian creator Bijoy Thangaraj, which took home the Inclusivity app category award. Designed for both beginners and experienced guitarists, the app offers spoken guidance on topics ranging from pitch to finger placement. Apple said the app makes extensive use of accessibility features such as Dynamic Type, Increased Contrast, and Differentiate Without Colour, helping it cater to a wider range of users.