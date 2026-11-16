Apple could debut first-ever smart glasses in June 2027: What we know so far

Apple is widely believed to be developing its first-ever smart glasses, a move that could upend a product category that many believe has the potential to become as big as smartphones over the next decade.

While rumours continue to circulate about the expected design and features, a new report suggests that the iPhone-maker could officially unveil the smart glasses at its annual developer conference next year.

Every year in June, Apple holds its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where it announces the latest software updates and exciting AI features it is working on. This is where the company’s first smart glasses model will be announced in June 2027, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

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Apple’s newly revamped Siri AI will be central to the smart glasses. Announced in WWDC 2026, Siri AI features are already available on most Apple devices and developers have had ample time to configure their apps to support the AI-powered voice assistant.

However, Apple’s smart glasses will not come with any augmented reality features. It will also not ship right away, with the report stating that “glasses shipments would begin before the end of the year.”

While smart glasses adoption is still in nascent stages, a recent report by Counterpoint research said that the segment grew 139 per cent year-over-year (YoY) in the second half of 2025, compared with 2024. Much of that growth could be attributed to the surging popularity of Meta’s AI smart glasses lineup. However, they have also raised significant privacy concerns.

It will be interesting to see how Apple plans on designing smart glasses that are not perceived as a constant privacy threat.

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What else can be expected?

Apple’s prototypes of its smart glasses are internally codenamed ‘N50’. They are currently running on a pared down version of visionOS powered by a new processor that is similar to ones found in older Apple Watch models, the report said.

The smart glasses will come with a flat, rectangular, MagSafe-like charger that can be used while still wearing them, as per the report. The glasses also have Wi-Fi, which means that certain functions barring third-party apps can continue working even when the iPhone is not nearby.

For instance, users could possibly keep listening to music over Wi-Fi even if they walk away from their phones. But this does not necessarily mean that the eyewear can operate as a fully independent device.

The new Apple glasses are expected to feature a camera, microphone, and speakers, similar to Meta’s AI glasses, while also providing access to the Siri AI. Previous reports have also hinted that the smart glasses are likely to be launched in multiple frame styles and colour options.

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Apple and Meta are far from the only companies betting on smart glasses. Snap launched a new version of its smart glasses, called Specs, this year. They focus on augmented reality (AR) technology but come at a higher price of $2195 (or approx Rs 211,165).

Google, too, re-entered the smart glasses market more than a decade after the failure of Google Glass. The company withdrew the device from the consumer market within two years of its launch after the expensive gadget faced widespread criticism over privacy concerns.

This time, however, Google has worked with Samsung in partnership with eyewear brands Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, to launch its Android XR glasses, which will be available to purchase in stores and online on December 10, 2026.