Apple cuts employee AI budgets in cost-control push: Report

Apple has reduced employee budgets for AI usage as part of a broader effort to rein in costs, even as it seeks to expand the use of AI across its operations, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar ⁠with ​the matter.

Apple last month cut the daily AI spending allowance for some engineers to $200 from $300, the ​report said.

The company is considering ⁠further reductions for some engineering teams, potentially lowering daily limits to $100.

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Some non-engineering groups already operate under a $100 daily cap, which could be reduced to as little as $25, the report added.

Employees needing greater access to AI tools would be able to seek ⁠exemptions from ⁠senior executives, according to Bloomberg.