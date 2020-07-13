Closing MacBook with camera cover could damage display, Apple warns

Apple’s MacBook Pro 13-inch. (Image: Apple) Apple’s MacBook Pro 13-inch. (Image: Apple)

Apple has launched an advisory for MacBook users who have been using camera covers. Camera covers with sliding mechanisms have been used by many to avoid invasion into privacy, to ensure extra security from hackers. However, these camera covers could prove harmful for your MacBook and even end up damaging your screen.

According to the information posted on Apple Support earlier this month, “the clearance between the display and keyboard is designed to very tight tolerances” and hence using a camera cover can cause a crack on the display screen.

Not only the display screen but the information suggested that the camera covers may cause problems with “ambient light sensor and prevent features like automatic brightness and True Tone from working”.

The Cupertino-giant recommends that you change the settings in System Preferences so that you have controls over which apps can access your MacBook’s camera. Usually, if the LED indicator light alongside the camera is lit green, it means that the integrated webcam is active. Apple ensures that the camera can’t turn on without the indicator turning green as the FaceTime HD camera is designed while keeping the user’s privacy in mind.

If it is absolutely necessary for you to use a camera cover due to workplace rules, Apple has a few guidelines for that as well. You should ensure that the thickness of the cover is not more than 0.1mm. The camera should not leave adhesive residue on the screen. Also, ensure that it’s removed from the screen every time you close your MacBook.

It becomes almost mandatory to follow these guidelines as repairing a screen is expensive and a huge inconvenience in the Covid-19 era. According to MacRumours, there have been reports where even light pressure on the MacBook has resulted in a damaged screen while the screen cover is on.

