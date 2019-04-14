Apple could release Macs with Face ID, patent suggests

A new patent filed by Apple suggests it has a plan to launch Macs with Face ID. According to the patent, which the company filed with the European Patent Office, shows Face ID will become a bit more advanced, thanks to the integration of retina scanning. The patent also reveals Apple may bring its a TouchBar with TouchID to its Magic keyboard.

The new patent application, first spotted by Patently Apple, describes the system might be even advanced than Face ID. This new patent application describes the system will take advantage of Retina scanning technology rather than a 3D map of the user’s face as in case of Face ID, which lets you unlock your iPhone or iPad Pro by looking at it.

Apple first replaced Touch ID with Face ID in 2017. In case you are not aware, the latest iPhones and iPad Pros all include Face ID, which lets you unlock your device by looking at it instead of the fingerprint scanner. Face ID uses advanced 3D depth mapping to scan the user’s face.

This process is faster and secure than Touch ID, which scans fingerprints. Given that Apple’s latest iPhones and iPad Pros have a built-in Face ID, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the next-generation of biometric authentication comes to Macs.

Furthermore, the patent application suggests the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar may come to the company’s standalone keyboards. The Cupertino company previously patented a similar keyboard design in 2017. As usual, a patent is by no means confirmation Apple will bring its Face ID to Macs, but the Tim Cook-led company does seem to be looking into this direction.