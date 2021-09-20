Apple could launch redesigned AirPods Pro, MacBook Air, more in 2022: Bloomberg

Apple 2021 lineup might not have seemed such a big hardware upgrade, but it looks like next year will see a big jump, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. He has suggested in his latest issue of the ‘Power On’ newsletter that 2022 could be a year full of major hardware redesigns for the US-based company.

Apple is expected to launch redesigned AirPods Pro, a new MacBook Air, and an iPad Pro next year along with a redesigned Mac Pro, according to him. The newsletter also talks about how the Apple Watch in 2022 could come with three models next time.

The new products will be highly anticipated as major updates like the AirPods 3 were not a part of the Apple September 14 event. Additionally, we could also get a look at Apple’s highly anticipated MR (Mixed Reality) glasses next year, Gurman suggests.

“2022 is certain to be a stronger showing, with as many as three new Apple Watch models, a major iPhone upgrade, revamped Mac Pros and MacBook Airs with Apple Silicon, new AirPods Pro earbuds, and an updated iPad Pro design. Oh, and don’t forget a potential preview of Apple’s future mixed-reality headset,” he wrote.

There are some more ‘rumoured’ devices that may be on the way, but not until a few more years. These include the Apple TV/HomePod combo, true AR glasses from the brand, and even a foldable iPhone, though all of this is still in the works, and Gurman warns that none of this is likely to make its way to the market in 2022.

Apple launched the iPhone 13 series, the Apple Watch Series 7, a new iPad mini and a refresh of the standard iPad earlier this month at its September 14 event. You can read all about those products here.

As we noted this time, the iPhones and Apple Watch Series 7 were a not drastic generation leap, though they all come with some updated features. Gurman is hinting that the iPhone series next year will have a lot more to offer, which is something that other analysts have also talked about.

Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo had said in a note back in April reported by AppleInsider that the 2022 iPhones will come with an upgrade to the camera sensor and make the jump to the 48MP camera. They could also come with 8K recording capabilities, and he added that Apple will likely ditch the ‘mini’ version.