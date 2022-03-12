Apple could launch M2-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro later this year

Apple is transitioning all of its laptops and tablets to its M-series in-house processors. The new iPad Air is also now powered by the M1 chip. However, Apple’s next MacBooks could come with the next chip in the series, the M2.

A new report by 9to5Mac suggests that the next MacBook Air, codenamed J413 is expected to arrive with the M2 chip. The new M2 chip which is apparently codenamed ‘Staten’ will reportedly have an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU.

Meanwhile, an M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro is also expected to launch later this year. This laptop will reportedly be codenamed J493 and could simply be called the MacBook this year as Apple is planning to get rid of the ‘Pro’ moniker.

The new M2 chip is set to succeed the Apple M1 chip, but Apple is also reportedly working on upgraded versions of the M2, including the M2 Pro, M2 Max and M2 Ultra.

Apple Analyst Ming Chi Kuo also suggested that the new MacBooks could arrive later this year, but also added that they will still feature the older M1 chip, which would be strange.

Kuo also added that the design of the new MacBook Air will be more in line with that of the current MacBook Pro lineup and users will get seven colour options to choose from, including some with white bezels and keyboards.

Apple is yet to offer any details on the same and it is unlikely that we will get official information from the brand before the launch event. However, new leaks on the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro could share more details in the months to come.