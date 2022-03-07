Apple could launch a high-end mac mini, new external display at its ‘Peek Performance’ event

As we near Apple’s ‘Peak Performance’ spring event, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has shared in his Power On newsletter that we could expect to see a new Mac mini launch alongside an external display. The presentation is scheduled to take place on March 8, 2022, at 10 am PST (11:30 pm IST).

According to 9to5Mac, the company has been working on a new Studio Display with 7K resolution, which was reported to be sporting the A13 Bionic chip inside. Gurman notes that Apple had completed work on it months ago, and was originally supposed to launch soon after last year’s MacBook Pro.

On Twitter, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has confirmed these claims, however, he mentions a “more affordable” external display that measures 27 inches and comes without mini-LED. Previous reports indicated that Apple has been looking to launch a new external display that is more consumer-friendly than the $4,999 Pro Display XDR, which is aimed at professionals.

Predictions for Apple’s new desktop products:

1. 2022: More powerful Mac mini and more affordable external display (27-inch without mini-LED).

2. 2023: Mac Pro and iMac Pro. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 6, 2022

The new display was predicted to be about half the price and smaller in size, with a slight drop in contrast ratio and brightness. It marks Apple’s first external monitor since the Pro XDR in 2019.

Additionally, both journalists also confirmed that Apple would be unveiling a new, more powerful Mac mini, with Gurman noting that it could launch with an M2 or M1 processor. “I’m told from a developer source that Apple has been testing multiple Macs with a new chip in recent weeks that includes an eight-core CPU (four efficiency cores and four high-performance cores) and 10 GPU cores,” he said.

He claims that Apple has been testing the new chip on machines running macOS 12.3, which should be released in the next week or two. The company has also been testing it with a future macOS 12.4 and macOS 13 and will be previewed at WWDC 2022 in June.

“I don’t believe the new iMac Pro or Mac Pro are ready to go on sale imminently, but perhaps Apple wants to preview at least one of those machines ahead of a release a little later this year,” he added.

Peek Performance will be streamed live from the Steve Jobs theatre in Cupertino, California. Company CEO Tim Cook is expected to showcase a successor to the iPhone SE, an iPad Air with 5G support, and the aforementioned high-end Mac Mini. Word about a larger, 14 to 15-inch display iPad was circling earlier, though now, that seems to have calmed down.