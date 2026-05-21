Apple could bring titanium back to iPhones to improve heat dissipation: Report

Apple may not be done with titanium just yet. According to a new leak from Weibo tipster Instant Digital, the company is reportedly researching improved titanium materials for future iPhone models after recently shifting back to aluminium designs.
Apple first introduced titanium with the iPhone 15 Pro lineup in 2023, positioning the material as a premium feature for its Pro smartphones. Titanium replaced stainless steel, helping reduce weight while maintaining durability, and quickly became one of the defining design changes for the Pro series.
However, Apple reportedly moved away from titanium with the iPhone 17 Pro, instead using an aluminium-based chassis. Reports suggested that thermal performance and heat dissipation played a major role in the decision, as aluminium conducts heat more efficiently than titanium.
According to the leak by the 9to5Mac website, Apple still views titanium as a superior premium material and considers the shift to aluminium a “forced compromise”. The company is now said to be exploring a revised titanium formula that could solve some of the original material’s biggest weaknesses.
The report says Apple wants to improve titanium’s thermal conductivity while also reducing the weight without increasing the device size. If successful, this could allow future Pro iPhones to regain the lighter and more premium titanium design without sacrificing cooling performance.
The leaker says Apple has not abandoned titanium internally and could return to it once the improved version is ready for large-scale production.
The report also mentions liquid metal as another possible future material Apple is exploring. Liquid metal has long been rumoured for Apple products because of its durability and lightweight properties.
However, the leak notes that manufacturing liquid metal components at the scale required for iPhones remains extremely difficult. Apple could instead use it for smaller structural components, such as hinges in future foldable or Ultra-branded devices.
Titanium still holds its relevance in Apple’s lineups. Although rumours say that Apple switched back to aluminium in some of its Pro devices, the company still seems to utilise titanium in some other models. According to information received from leaks, titanium will be used in the iPhone Air and even in the upcoming iPhone Ultra due to its increased durability.
Titanium is beneficial when there is a need to keep an element strong without making it heavy.
Improvements in cooling systems, such as bigger vapour chambers, may facilitate the return of titanium elements.
There have been no confirmed reports on the future of materials used by Apple in iPhones, and all information is gathered through leaks and industry chains.