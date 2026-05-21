Apple could bring titanium back to iPhones to improve heat dissipation: Report

A new leak suggests Apple is researching upgraded titanium materials for future iPhones after reportedly shifting back to aluminium for thermal efficiency reasons.(Image Source: Apple)

Apple may not be done with titanium just yet. According to a new leak from Weibo tipster Instant Digital, the company is reportedly researching improved titanium materials for future iPhone models after recently shifting back to aluminium designs.

Apple first introduced titanium with the iPhone 15 Pro lineup in 2023, positioning the material as a premium feature for its Pro smartphones. Titanium replaced stainless steel, helping reduce weight while maintaining durability, and quickly became one of the defining design changes for the Pro series.

However, Apple reportedly moved away from titanium with the iPhone 17 Pro, instead using an aluminium-based chassis. Reports suggested that thermal performance and heat dissipation played a major role in the decision, as aluminium conducts heat more efficiently than titanium.