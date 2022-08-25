Apple could be gearing up for LE audio with support for Bluetooth 5.2: Report 

Apple is reportedly preparing future devices for the Bluetooth 5.2 standard, according to a filing in the Bluetooth SIG products database first spotted by MacRumors. While there is isn’t much confirmation on the why at this point, reports suggest this could point at support for LE Audio on future audio products starting with the expected AirPods Pro successor.

Apple’s filing mentions a Bluetooth 5.3 host subsystem, which as per reports in actuality points at Bluetooth 5.2. As per the MacRumors report, Bluetooth versions listed by Apple are for some reason always a version higher than the version that actually ends up on products.

What is Bluetooth 5.2 and Bluetooth LE?

Bluetooth versions aside, the support for Bluetooth v5.2 will come as good news for those in the iOS ecosystem especially if they listen to a lot of music and that’s because of LE audio. Bluetooth LE, or Low Energy, is a separate Bluetooth standard that was announced back at CES 2020 as part of Bluetooth 5.2.

The new standard focuses on delivering quality audio transmission while consuming lesser energy in the process, enabling Bluetooth devices (often wireless) to last longer when in use, on a single charge. Bluetooth 5.2 also helps your audio devices pair faster with parent devices. According to Bluetooth SIG CEO Mark Powell, Bluetooth LE is “largest specification development project in the history of the Bluetooth SIG”.

Note that most Bluetooth LE products also support reverse compatibility for Bluetooth Classic standards so newer TWS earbuds, speakers and headphones can work with older phones and gadgets as well.

Which Apple product could debut support for LE audio?

Apple is expected to launch a second-generation AirPods Pro by the end of this year as a refresh to the 2019 AirPods Pro. The new earbuds are expected to launch alongside the iPhone 14 series on September 7 next month, and if they do we will get to see if Apple has thrown in support for Bluetooth LE audio.

Additionally, Apple could also add support for LE audio to the Beats Studio Buds, which currently lack LE-support but do come with Bluetooth 5.2. More details on the same should surface later, perhaps after the launch of the new AirPods Pro.