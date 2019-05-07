Apple could announce new Mac Pro, 6K monitor at WWDC 2019

Apple’s long-awaited Mac Pro desktop computer could be launched this year. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims the Cupertino company is planning to debut the high-end desktop computer at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which will kick off on June 3 in San Jose, California. Apple last updated its Mac Pro in 2013.

A new Mac Pro has been in the works for a while now. The upcoming Mac Pro will have a new design and updated hardware. In an interview with TechCrunch, Apple confirmed that the new Mac Pro wouldn’t launch until next year.

“We want to be transparent and communicate openly with our pro community so we want them to know that the Mac Pro is a 2019 product. It’s not something for this year,” said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac hardware product marketing.

Apple didn’t reveal much about the new Mac Pro, but we do know that it will be modular in nature. Expect the upcoming Mac Pro is designed for demanding pro-consumers in mind.

Other than the new Mac Pro, Gurman says Apple is also working on an external monitor, codenamed “J290”. This high-definition monitor could debut alongside the new Mac Pro at WWDC 2019. If reports are to be believed, this one likely has a 31.6-inch display in size with an output of 6K resolution. The monitor will apparently use a miniLED- like backlight design.

Apple recently updated the iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Mini, MacBook Air among other devices. According to Gartner, Apple shipped 3.98 million Macs in the first quarter of 2019, down from 4.08 million units in the year-ago quarter. Apple continues to be the number four PC vendor worldwide.