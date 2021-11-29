Apple could announce its mixed reality headset as soon as next year, says report

Come next year, and Apple will treat its fans with a product that has been in the works for years. No, it’s not the Apple Car but a mixed reality headset that could be introduced in 2022. According to the latest Power On newsletter by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning a headset for next year, but it wouldn’t be easy to get your hands on the device.

Gurman believes the Cupertino giant will use the same trick it applied when the company unveiled the Apple Watch. Simply put, Apple could launch the headset next year but it won’t make the device available to consumers immediately. Just to recall, the original Apple Watch took 227 days to actually launch.

The idea is to make the product available to developers and a large group of Apple employees first, get their feedback, and then bring the device in the hands-on consumers. The thing is Apple’s long-rumored mixed reality headset isn’t a new version of the iPhone or Apple Watch. Because Apple is venturing into a new product category, the tech giant simply does not want to rush and launch the product that is untested. Gurman said Apple will likely need to work with governments on prescription lenses, meaning getting the headset in the hands-on people might take some time.

It is a known fact that Apple is working on a mixed reality headset for years. In recent months, we are hearing more about the headset which many believe has the potential to change the XR market forever. Last week, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the Apple-made headset will be as powerful as its Mac computers. That means Apple’s headset won’t need a connected iPhone to work. Previous reports say the headset will require a companion phone.

While a lot of people are already familiar with technologies like virtual and augmented reality, some may not know much about mixed reality. MR sits somewhere between augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) and is already been used by enterprises for quite some time. Like VR, MR also utilises a headset that takes up the users’ entire field of view. Mixed reality essentially gives users a useful combination of the real and the digital, allowing them to interact with virtual environments and objects. Experts suggest Apple’s first MR headset could cost over $2000, making it limited to enthusiasts and developers.