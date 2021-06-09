scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 09, 2021
Apple could announce its first AR headset in second quarter of 2022: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple is rumoured to be working on an initial developer-oriented AR headset, followed by a pair of AR glasses that could launch later.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
June 9, 2021 4:16:32 pm
Apple, Apple mixed reality headset, Apple AR headset, Apple AR/VR headset 2022, Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple glasses, Apple AR headsetApple's new AR headset was ooriginally expected to debut in late 2021. (File)

Apple could launch its first Augmented Reality (AR) headset in second quarter of 2022, suggests a new research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The report, first spotted by MacRumors also focuses on prospects for Genius Electronic Optical and also notes that Apple will benefit from a number of upcoming VR and AR products from companies like Facebook, Sony and Apple.

“We predict that Apple will launch AR HMD [head-mounted display] devices in 2Q22. The device will provide a video see-through AR experience, so the lens is also needed, and Genius is also a key supplier,” the report says.

Apple has been rumoured to be working on an AR headset for a while now. The company is also reportedly releasing an initial mixed reality device, and a full-fledged pair of AR glasses. The initial device is expected to launch in 2021 or 2022, while the glasses are expected to show up around 2025.

Until January this year, Kuo had predicted that Apple’s initial AR headset would debut sometime in 2021, but by March he had also pushed back his prediction to next year. This fits in with the new report from Genius Electronic Optical.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also stated in March earlier this year that an announcement regarding the new AR headset could surface in the “next several months”. However, Apple has made no such announcement so far, even at its WWDC 2021 keynote on June 7.

Not for the general public

The new AR or Mixed Reality headset that Apple is working on is rumoured to be a developer-oriented product and hence, be super-expensive. The company is also likely to announce the headset months ahead of its official launch for developers to prepare for the completely new product.

