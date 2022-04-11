Apple could announce all-new MacBook Air at WWDC 2022, report says

There has been a lot of chatter in the tech world over the redesigned MacBook Air, Apple’s most popular Mac laptop. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, it might be coming at Apple’s June event.

In the latest PowerOn newsletter, Gurman says Apple is going to release two new Macs in the middle of the year. According to the reporter, one of these will be the all-new, redesigned MacBook Air. Gurman says, if Apple is going to announce a new MacBook Air “what better place to do so than WWDC?” The company’s annual developer conference will kick off on June 6 and there is a high chance to see a new MacBook Air being announced by Tim Cook and the company.

The MacBook Air has gone through many revamps ever since it made its debut in 2008, and the current design was last updated in 2020. Later that year, Apple updated the MacBook Air with the M1 chip, although there was no design change. The new MacBook Air is expected to come in a new design and a range of colours, similar to the lines of the M1 iMac. It is said to pack the second-generation M2 chip and a mini-LED display. However, a tweet by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the next MacBook Air will have an M1 chip, not a new M2 processor.

It is also being anticipated that the next MacBook Air may come in two screen sizes. According to Display Supply Chain consultants’, Apple is working on a 15-inch version that will sit next to the 13-inch model. Apple hasn’t offered its entry-level offerings in different screen sizes.