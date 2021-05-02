Apple could announce AirPods 3 and Apple Music HiFi tier in ‘coming weeks’

Apple could be adding a new Hi-Fi tier to its Apple Music, offering high-resolution music streaming to better compete with Spotify. Sources close to Hits Daily Double claim the announcement will be made within weeks. This means the new “Hi-Fi” tier will bring CD-quality, lossless audio to iPhones and iPads.

Details are sketchy at the moment, but the new Apple Music HiFi will reportedly cost $9.99 per user, the same as its individual plans. Essentially, Apple Music HiFi will provide a high-quality music experience to listeners.

The move is clearly aimed at Spotify, the world’s most popular music streaming service. Earlier this year, Spotify announced its premium “HiFi” tier, allowing music listeners to experience more depth and clarity in their songs. During the launch, the music streaming giant said the new HiFi tier will be rolled out in “select markets later this year.” It’s not clear whether India will be among the first wave of markets or when exactly the premium tier will be available.

Currently, Apple Music does not offer a high-resolution audio tier. But there are a number of music streaming services that offer a lossless tier, including Amazon, Tidal and Deezer. All of these services offer a true high definition 96kHz/24-bit experience.

AirPods 3 launch around the corner

The same report suggests Apple is closer to reveal the third-generation AirPods. We have been hearing about AirPods 3 for quite sometime, which are expected to feature the design of the AirPods Pro without the noise-canceling technology. They may have a shorter stem, interchangeable tips, and a smaller charging case than the AirPods Pro. It’s not clear if the new entry-level AirPods would have spatial audio and transparency mode. Apple hasn’t officially announced any specific launch date or event to mark the debut of the AirPods 3. Expect the AirPods 3 to cost $159, the same price as the current AirPods.