Tim Cook says price hikes of Apple products ‘unavoidable’ amid AI-fueled memory chip crisis

The next lineup of iPhone, iPad, and Macbook could come with a higher price tag as an ongoing global shortage of memory and storage chips pushes manufacturing costs for Apple and other device-makers.

Outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the price increases are unavoidable in a recent interview with Wall Street Journal. Describing the present situation as unsustainable, Cook said that Apple had made efforts to absorb chip costs that have increased fourfold since last year.

However, Cook did not specifically name which products will be affected or when Apple is expected to hike prices. On an earnings call in April this year, Cook had warned that these higher costs could impact Apple’s next quarterly results. “If you look forward to June, the majority of our supply constraints will be on several Mac models. We think, looking forward, that the Mac Mini and the Mac Studio may take several months to reach a supply-demand balance,” he previously said.