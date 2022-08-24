Apple confirms iPadOS 16 is delayed, won’t release along with iOS 16

Apple’s iPadOS operating system for its range of tablets has always had a new update pushed with the corresponding iOS update each year. However, rumours had been floating suggesting that a release schedule for the two updates would be different in 2022, with iOS 16 releasing on time and iPadOS 16 getting released later on.
Apple just confirmed the same recently to TechCrunch. “This is an especially big year for iPadOS. As its own platform with features specifically designed for iPad, we have the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule. This Fall, iPadOS will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 in a free software update,” Apple said in a statement to the publication.
Apple’s iPadOS 16 will kick off directly with version 16.1 and stable channel users will not see an iPadOS 16.0 update, instead going straight to 16.1. Meanwhile, beta users have already received the beta build for iPadOS 16.1. Also note that while we get a delayed direct release for iPadOS 16.1, iOS 16.1 may release around the same time, syncing up the two operating systems once more.
Why is iPadOS 16.1 late to the party?
According to multiple reports, the reason for the delay is the new Stage Manager feature that Apple has been working on, which brings better multitasking support to iPads. Stage Manager shows iPad (and Mac) users smaller snippets of all open apps on the left while the main foreground app remains in the center. The feature makes multitasking easier for iPad users while also making the process more visually appealing.
Subscriber Only Stories
However, Stage Manager is reportedly only coming to iPads running on the M1 chip, which is likely why optimising the software is taking Apple more time than usual.
Apple is expected to host its September event on the seventh day of the month this year and we’re expecting to see more details on iOS 16 drop alongside the iPhone 14 series next month. More information on an iOS 16.1 release timeline may be shared during the event.
Top News
Overnight protests in Hyderabad after BJP MLA Raja Singh granted bail
The mystery spinner; a 100th hundred; a tie without super over
'Children of the sea' protest in Kerala: 'Will not surrender our coasts'
Latest News
Gurgaon Authority to install fences along open sections of master stormwater drains
‘He’s back’: Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 resumes shoot, director Shankar announces actor’s return
Markets fall after early gains tracking weak global equities
Ukraine’s Dynamo Kyiv denied unlikely spot in UEFA Champions League after heavy aggregate loss to Benfica
Mumbai police arrest Jharkhand men who killed friend over lottery money
Twitter to combine its health and service team to reduce spam bots
TWS earbuds under Rs 1000: Here’s my experience with the Mivi DuoPods F50
New mommy Priyanka Chopra shares childhood pic with her dad on his birth anniversary, Nick Jonas showers love
Apple confirms iPadOS 16 will get a delayed release this year
The rules for drinking water, according to Ayurveda are…
Does intermittent fasting help lose weight? Is it a safe choice for diabetics?
Illegal mining case: ED conducts fresh raids in Jharkhand
As AAP turns on heat: Two in jail, several other Cong ministers fear same fate
Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Moscow detains politician for criticising Ukrainian invasion; war crosses six-month mark
Delhi News Live Updates: CM Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate 97 more e-bus today, DTC’s electric fleet to increase to 249