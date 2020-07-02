Apple closes more stores again after Covid-19 surge

It earlier shut stores in Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Utah. That brings the total to 77. (Image: Bloomberg) It earlier shut stores in Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Utah. That brings the total to 77. (Image: Bloomberg)

Apple Inc said it will close more stores again after recent spikes in Covid-19 cases in the US.

The company is closing several stores on Thursday in the Los Angeles area, along with locations in Las Vegas, Alabama, Idaho, Oklahoma, Georgia and Louisiana. It earlier shut stores in Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Utah. That brings the total to 77. Earlier this year, Apple reopened more than 200 of its US stores.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,” an Apple spokesman said in a statement Wednesday. “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.