Thursday, July 02, 2020
COVID19

Apple closes more stores again after Covid-19 surge

Apple is closing several stores on Thursday in the Los Angeles area, along with locations in Las Vegas, Alabama, Idaho, Oklahoma, Georgia and Louisiana.

By: Bloomberg | Published: July 2, 2020 2:40:53 pm
Apple, Apple to close stores, Apple Covid-19, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Apple Coronavirus, Apple COVID-19 stores closing, Apple US Stores, Apple Stores It earlier shut stores in Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Utah. That brings the total to 77. (Image: Bloomberg)

Apple Inc said it will close more stores again after recent spikes in Covid-19 cases in the US.

The company is closing several stores on Thursday in the Los Angeles area, along with locations in Las Vegas, Alabama, Idaho, Oklahoma, Georgia and Louisiana. It earlier shut stores in Florida, Mississippi, Texas and Utah. That brings the total to 77. Earlier this year, Apple reopened more than 200 of its US stores.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,” an Apple spokesman said in a statement Wednesday. “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

