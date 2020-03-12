Apple Closes All 17 Stores in Italy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (Image: Bloomberg) Apple Closes All 17 Stores in Italy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (Image: Bloomberg)

Apple Inc said it is closing all 17 of its retail stores in Italy “until further notice” as the coronavirus pandemic limits activity in the country.

The Cupertino, California-based company previously shuttered all 42 stores in mainland China, but it has since reopened most of them.

Apple didn’t say when Italian stores will reopen, but it will “closely monitor the situation” and keep its online and phone support open.

“As we support the work to contain and manage the spread of Covid-19, our priority remains the health and safety of everyone in the communities we serve,” Apple said in a statement on Wednesday.

Italy has been severely impacted by the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 800 people there. Beyond retail stores, Apple has supply chain operations and offices in Italy. The company earlier restricted employees from traveling to the region.

