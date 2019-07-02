Apple CEO Tim Cook slams report that said Jony Ive left because he was dissatisfied

Apple CEO Tim Cook has called out a Wall Street Journal report, which claimed that design chief Jony Ive left because he was not satisfied with how the company had shifted focus from design, as absurd and that the ‘conclusions do not match the reality.’ In a letter to NBC News‘ Dylan Byers, Cook explained that the reporting and the conclusions are mismatched and that it distorted relationships.

Jony Ive is Apple’s chief design officer, who announced last week that he was leaving the company after 27 years to start his firm called LoveFrom. While Ive was responsible for designing some of Apple’s most iconic products such as the iMac, iPod, and iPhone, WSJ reported that he was dispirited years ago because of the company’s lack of interest in design, and a greater focus on operations since Tim Cook became the CEO in 2011.

Even when Apple was designing its 10th anniversary iPhone, the report adds, that Ive did not attend any meeting except the one that was held at his home in San Francisco and that his participation was limited. The report quotes sources, which told the site that Tim Cook was rarely seen in the design studio, which was not the case with Steve Jobs.

However, Cook refuted the report and said, “At the base level, it shows a lack of understanding about how the design team works and how Apple works.” Ive will be replaced jointly by designers Evans Hankey, vice president of Industrial Design, and Alan Dye, vice president of Human Interface Design. Ive, who joined Apple in 1992, has been with the company for almost 30 years.

Exclusive: In scathing email, Apple CEO Tim Cook tells me the @WSJ report about Jony Ive’s departure — and his frustration with Cook’s alleged lack of interest in design — is “absurd.” Says reporting and conclusions “don’t match with reality.” Full story coming soon @NBCNews … pic.twitter.com/QX9L4MvjFs — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) July 1, 2019

Another issue pointed out in the report was Ive’s idea of Apple Watch was that of a luxury watch and not a companion to iPhone, which we see today. In fact, the Apple Watch an accessory the iPhone was a compromise as Ive wanted it to be a standalone product. Apple reportedly had thousands of unsold stock of its $10,000 gold edition Apple Watch in the first year.

The WSJ report goes on to claim that Ive was given the facility to work from home more to give him a break from day-to-day responsibilities in 2015, but things remained more or less the same as he worked as much from home as well. He was later tasked with designing the new Apple Park campus.

Cook in his letter also said he has confidence in the new design team and the truth is they are capable of doing incredible things. “The projects that they’re working on will blow you away,” he added.