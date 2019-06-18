Apple CEO Tim Cook says tech companies can’t dodge responsibility for privacy chaos

Apple CEO Tim Cook slammed Silicon Valley companies on the issue of data privacy. In a speech at Standford University in the US, Cook said that companies can not dodge responsibility for the “chaos” they create, without naming Facebook or Google.

“If you build a chaos factory, you cannot dodge responsibility for the chaos. Taking responsibility means having the courage to think things through,” he said. Cook also talked about how data breach and privacy violation has become common, taking potshots at big names like Facebook, Google, and Amazon, which are under scanner in various countries for handling user privacy. The effects of digital surveillance are profound and it touches everything, he added.

“We see it every day now, with every data breach, every privacy violation every blind eye turned to hate speech, fake news poisoning our national conversation, the false miracles in exchange for a single drop of your blood,” he pointed out. Meanwhile, Apple iPhone is touted as a secure device and the company has said in the past that it does not collect user data to show ads.

At its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) this year in June, Apple announced a new privacy feature called ‘Sing in with Apple’ that will let users to quickly sign into apps and websites with Apple ID, instead of with social accounts like Facebook and Google. To protect their privacy, a user can provide developers with a unique random ID, instead of the actual email address.

This is not the first time Cook has spoken about data privacy. At the International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners, in Belgium in October 2018, Cook said that Apple fully supports a comprehensive federal privacy law in the United States, noting that privacy is a fundamental human right.