Apple CEO Tim Cook defends iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max pricing; says they cost about $1 per day

Apple CEO Tim Cook was recently seen defending expensive prices of the all-new iPhone line-up that was unveiled just a few days ago. During an interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts as part of her show called Good Morning America, Tim Cook talked about the new iPhones and Apple Watch Series 4.

In a response to Robin’s question about expensiveness of the new iPhones, here’s what Tim Cook had to say: “We want to make an iPhone for everyone. The way most people pay for these, as it turns out, is they do a deal with their carrier and they pay so much per month. Even the phone that’s priced over $1,000, most people pay about $30 a month for it. So about $1 a day.”

He also discussed several other things like trade war with China. According to reports, certain Apple products like Apple Watch and AirPods are reportedly exempted from the US president Donald Trump’s administration as far as the next round of tariffs is concerned.

Tim Cook said that although iPhones are assembled in China, its parts come from many other places including the US.

FULL INTERVIEW: @RobinRoberts is with @tim_cook to talk about the brand new iPhone and Apple Watch–plus they love the new Memoji feature. https://t.co/0wZJnpowI9 pic.twitter.com/BpDyoANSES — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 18, 2018

As for Indian prices and availability, the iPhone XR starts at Rs 76,900 for 64GB storage variant and goes all the way up ti Rs 91,900 for 256GB storage variant. The iPhone XR will be up for pre-orders from October 19, while the sale is expected to start from October 26.

Similarly, the iPhone XS and XS Max 64GB storage variants will start at Rs 99,900 and Rs 109,900 respectively and climb all the way up to Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,44,900 respectively for 512GB storage variant. However, there is no information on the EMI options at this point.

