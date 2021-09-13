What to expect from Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event set for Tuesday

Apple’s biggest launch event of the year is set for September 14, when the company is expected to update its money-spinning products. Its focus continues to be the iPhone, presumably called the iPhone 13, but we may also get to see the new Apple Watch and AirPods. As usual, the event will be streamed online due to the ongoing pandemic.

Here’s what you should expect from Apple’s California streaming event.

How to watch Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event?

The Apple event will take place on September 14 and start at 10: 30 pm IST on Tuesday. The ‘California Streaming’ event will be livestreamed on Apple’s website as well as on YouTube, which we will embed above in case you want to watch right here.

What to expect at Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event?

Four new iPhone 13 models

In all probability, we will see the new iPhone 13 being launched on Tuesday. Apple traditionally announces iPhones at its fall event, so the arrival of a new lineup is on the cards. The new iPhone 13 is likely to look like the iPhone 12. While the notch isn’t going anywhere, Apple is likely to slim it down a bit and pack the iPhone series with improved batteries. Recent reports claim that the iPhone 13 will come in four different models to choose from — much like its predecessor. So expect the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max to hit retail shelves soon. The screen sizes should remain the same: 5.4-inch for the iPhone 13 mini, 6.1-inch for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

There’s a high chance the “pro” models will get faster 120Hz displays. All four models will feature a faster A15 processor. Smaller changes including a Portrait mode for video and support for improved ProRes video recording will come to all new models. Just don’t expect the new iPhone 13 lineup to include an under-display camera with its Face ID tech. As for now, there’s little information on the price and exact retail availability. We will have to wait until Tuesday.

A redesigned Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 is another high-profile product that will be announced during Tuesday’s event. The Apple Watch will likely see its biggest redesign, with a flatter edge design similar to the iPad Pro and iPhone 12.

This will result in a slightly larger case from 40 mm and 44 mm to 41 mm and 45 mm. Aside from the redesign and large case options, the new Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to get a significant boost in battery life. You can also expect a faster processor. But don’t expect any new health features to be introduced with the Apple Watch Series 7 as blood sugar monitoring and body temperature sensors are planned features for future models.

A new AirPods 3

AirPods 2 remain the most popular truly wireless earbuds on the market, but they seem to be getting dated, especially when it comes to design. Apple has yet to give the original AirPods a major refresh since their launch back in September 2016. So Apple will likely use its fall event to announce the third-generation AirPods. The third-generation AirPods 3, as rumored, will get a significant boost. They will look a lot like the AirPods Pro, but without the silicone eartips. They reportedly won’t feature the noise-cancellation features.

What’s not to expect at Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ event?

New iPads

New iPads are definitely coming, but not at this event. Apple will likely hold another event to announce its new lineup of iPads. Perhaps one iPad that will see a redesign will be the iPad mini. It’s said that the mini tablet will get an iPad Air 4-like treatment with thin bezels and a faster chip will be added to it.

The new design language will allow the company to fit in an 8.3-inch screen in the same chassis. A basic iPad is also expected to be announced soon. Not much is known about that model. It will likely look the same as the previous model other than powered by the A13 processor.

New MacBook Pros

We do not expect new MacBook Pros at Tuesday’s event and this will likely be focused on the iPhones and watch. They are anticipated to feature a new design language and beefier M1X processor. Apparently, the new MacBook Pros –expected to come in 14 and 16-inch sizes– will most likely feature MiniLED displays. Apple’s “pro” level MacBooks are rumoured to come with a new magnetic MagSafe charger, an SD card slot, additional Thunderbolt ports and, even, an HDMI port.