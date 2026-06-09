Apple brings major updates to Image Playground, Photos: Here’s what’s new

Apple is expanding its artificial intelligence capabilities across the iPhone with major updates to Image Playground and the Photos app, two features getting some of the most visible Apple Intelligence upgrades announced at WWDC 2026, the company’s developers conference.

Image Playground, Apple’s AI image-generation tool, is getting a significant overhaul after drawing criticism for producing images that often looked basic compared to offerings from rivals such as OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft. The company says the updated version will generate more detailed and flexible images while maintaining its privacy-first approach.

The revamped Image Playground allows users to create images using natural language prompts and photos stored in their library. Apple demonstrated how users can generate personalised images for invitations, social posts and creative projects by describing changes in plain language. For example, a user can create an image of a friend holding a birthday cake and then ask the system to add candles, change clothing or modify other details.