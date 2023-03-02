scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Apple blocks update to email app with ChatGPT tech

BlueMail, which uses a custom version of OpenAI's GPT-3 language model, was blocked last week over some concerns.

OpenAI, chatgpt, state of the unionOpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Apple Inc has delayed the approval of an update to an email app with AI-powered tools due to worries that it may generate inappropriate content for children, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing communications between the iPhone maker and the app developer.

An update to the email app, BlueMail, which uses a customised version of OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model, was blocked last week, Ben Volach, co-founder of BlueMail developer Blix Inc, told the Journal.

Blix and Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which can generate content in response to user prompts, has captivated the tech industry.
Microsoft and Alphabet Inc’s Google both announced their own AI chatbots earlier in February.

While AI-powered chatbots are a nascent field, early search results and conversations have made headlines with their unpredictability.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 19:12 IST
