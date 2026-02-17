Apple begins testing end-to-end encrypted messages to secure iPhone-Android texting

While the encryption feature is still in progress, Apple’s latest beta shows that secure cross-platform messaging is moving closer to reality.(Image: Reuters)

Apple has quietly taken another step toward improving cross-platform messaging. With the release of the developer beta of iOS 26.4 on Monday, the company has started testing end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) rich communication services (RCS) messages.

The move signals progress on a feature Apple first said it would support last year. Once fully rolled out, it will allow iPhone and Android users to exchange encrypted RCS messages across platforms, something many users and privacy advocates have been waiting for.

For now, the encryption feature remains in early testing. Apple has now confirmed that only Apple devices with the beta version can use encrypted RCS messaging during this initial phase. This means Android users are not able to access the feature now.