Apple ‘Back to My Mac’ support to end with macOS Mojave, confirms company

Apple has begun sending alerts to users stating that ‘Back to My Mac’ support will not be available in macOS Mojave. Back to My Mac feature is basically designed to allow Mac users to connect their system with another for transferring files and ‘screen sharing’ purposes. Apple is now sending notifications to use services like iCloud, screen sharing and Apple Remote Desktop. The company is directing users to a support document describing how to transition to these alternatives for file access, screen sharing and remote desktop access.

Apple in its notification stated that ‘Back to My Mac ends soon’ and that Mac users can ‘continue to use iCloud Drive to access files’ across their devices. Notably, Apple provides Mac users 5GB of free iCloud storage, following which, users need to pay for the additional storage capacity. According to MacRumors report, Back to My Mac was not present in the first developer beta of macOS Mojave, and it was not released in any subsequent beta.

Apple in the support document notes that users can access all of their files across devices with iCloud Drive and manage Macs remotely with Apple Remote Desktop. The Remote Desktop software is available on Mac App Store for $79.99. However, Brian Stucki, Head of Qualtrics in his tweet (via 9to5Mac) cited that Apple Remote Desktop app has not been updated since February 2017. According to 9to5 Mac, macOS Mojave will be the last version to support 32-bit apps, besides the discontinuation of Back to My Mac support.

