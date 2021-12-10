Apple AR headset will have advanced 3D sensors, gesture, motion detection system: Kuo

Apple’s upcoming AR headset, which will support augmented reality and virtual reality, will likely come with an array of advanced sensors. The latest information comes from noted Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo of TF International Securities, who has laid out the details in an investor note.

According to 9to5Mac, which accessed the note, Kuo is predicting that the Apple headset will include advanced hand gesture detection, 3D sensors more advanced than the ones used on Face ID for iPhones, iPads.

The report adds that the headset will have four sets of 3D sensors, which will allow for more accurate capture of gestures, object detection. The note adds that the AR/MR headset will be able to detect any position change of the user, but also capture dynamic details of hand movements “for a more vivid human-machine interface.”

The headset will support “eye tracking, iris recognition, voice control, skin detection, facial expression detection, and spatial detection,” according to the report.

The analyst had earlier said the headset will work independently of an iPhone and will come with Mac-level computing, adding that it will come with two processors; where one would be M1 type while the other would be a lower-end processor. The headset is expected to have two Sony 4K micro OLED displays as well. In fact, he expects it to replace the iPhone 10 years down the line.

The headset is expected to be a pricey product. Previously Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had predicted it will cost more than $2000 when it makes an appearance and will include “advanced chips, displays, sensor, and avatar-based features.”

The initial version of the device could be geared towards developers, which would justify the higher price tag..