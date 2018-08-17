Apple AR glasses could launch in 2020, Apple Car in 2023: Ming Chi-Kuo

Apple could release augmented reality glasses as early as 2020, followed by its highly ambitious self-driving car three to five years later. Apple could release augmented reality glasses as early as 2020, followed by its highly ambitious self-driving car three to five years later.

In a research note seen by Mac Rumors, Kuo claims Apple has plans to launch a self-driving car anywhere between 2023 and 2025. Apple Car is expected to be positioned as the ‘next star product’ and is said to revolutionise the automobile industry just like how the iPhone changed the smartphone world. Kuo believes the automobile market has “huge replacement demands” and Apple has a clear idea how with technology such as AR would “redefine cars and differentiate Apple Car from peers products.”

Interestingly, Kuo hints at Apple’s entry into the car finance market. Apple’s financing options might be more lucrative than competitor offerings and the company’s expertise in consumer can help increase sales.

Apple had been working on a project titled “Project Titan” that aims to produce a self-driving car that could compete with the likes of Tesla and Google’s own autonomous car. Apple initially wanted to launch the so-called Apple Car in 2019 but due to many technical challenges the company changed its focus towards developing autonomous software for self-driving cars.

Other than Apple Car, the Cupertino-company is working on augmented reality (AR) glasses. Apple has hundreds of employees working on augmented reality tech, with some working on Apple’s current augmented reality platform for iPhone, while others are working on prototypes and other R&D projects. Kuo believes that Apple’s AR ambitions will have a “next generation revolutionary UI”. Apple AR glasses are expected to launch sometime in 2020.

