Apple appoints Sabih Khan as Senior Vice President of Operations

Apple has appointed Sabih Khan to lead its global supply chain as senior vice president of Operations in a management shakeup. Khan has worked at Apple for the last 24 years since 1995. He will continue to report to Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, even as he takes over his new role.

According to Apple’s press statement, Khan has played an important role in delivering each of Apple’s innovative products to market since the late 1990s. His new role ensure that he looks after the company’s “global supply chain, ensuring product quality and overseeing planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics and product fulfillment functions,” reads the company’s statement.

It adds that Khan will also look at ensuring that Apple’s supplier responsibility programs continue to function at production facilities around the world.

“Sabih leads our Ops team with heart. He and his entire worldwide team are committed to delivering unmatched experiences to our customers, treating workers everywhere with dignity and respect, and protecting the environment for future generations,” Tim Cook, Apple CEO said in a press statement.

“I’ve been privileged to work with Sabih for more than 20 years, and you won’t find a more talented operations executive anywhere on the planet. He is a world-class leader and collaborator, and I have no doubt that he will be the best leader of the Ops team in Apple’s history,” Williams said.

Khan has a bachelor’s degrees in Economics and Mechanical Engineering from Tufts University and a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI).

The news comes close to another major announcement from Apple, where its chief designer Jony Ive has announced that he is leaving the company. Ive will be setting up his own independent design firms and Apple will be one of its first clients.