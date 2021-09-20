scorecardresearch
Monday, September 20, 2021
Apple App Store giving 20 percent bonus on funds added to Apple ID: Here’s how it works

Apple is offering 20 percent bonus to Indian users who decide to add funds directly to their Apple ID from the App Store. Here's how this will work.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigargh |
Updated: September 20, 2021 11:49:11 am
Apple's App Store is offering the 20 percent bonus to consumers until September 30 in India

Apple is now offering a 20 percent bonus to Indian users adding funds directly to their Apple ID from the App Store. The added funds can thereby be used to purchase apps and games on the App Store and for subscribing to services such as Apple Music and Apple TV+.

The bonus will be applicable as soon as you add funds to your Apple ID. Users can also purchase additional iCloud storage using the funds. The offer is valid until September 30 in India.

A 20 percent bonus means is if you add Rs 1,000 to your Apple ID, you will get an additional Rs 200. In the same way, you will get an additional Rs. 400 for Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000 for Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000 for Rs 10,000 and so on.

iPhone 13 series: 6 features that Apple should have included

How to avail Apple’s 20 percent bonus on Apple ID?

Users who want to avail bonus on the funds can go to Settings > Name > Payment & Shipping > Apple ID > Add Funds from their Apple device, be it an iPhone or iPad.

Users can also add funds by going to the App Store > Account > Add Funds to Apple ID. You can also add funds from the Account Information section of the App Store on your Mac device.

The bonus is applicable only once and users will not be able to avail of it multiple times. It is important to note that the bonus will have no cash value and is non-transferable, which means you can’t share the same with other users.

To add funds to your Apple ID, you will be required to have a valid payment method enabled on the App Store. The company recently enabled UPI, RuPay, and net banking as three additional payment options on the App Store for Indian users. Users will be able to make use of these payment methods in addition to debit and credit card options.

