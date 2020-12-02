Apple’s Best of App Store 2020 winners: WakeOut, Zoom and Legends of Runeterra

Apple App winners 2020 list various apps that helped people during the Covid-19 pandemic (Image: Apple)

Apple announced the winners of App Store Best of 2020 today with Wakeout declared as the iPhone app of the year and Zoom as the iPad app. This year’s list of winners is dominated by apps that became crucial for people around the world in a time, where Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the daily routines of the masses on personal and professional fronts. Since maintaining physical distance from each other was imperative, the apps were also chosen for the positive impact they had in improving the lives of users.

So it is not surprising to see Zoom winning as the best iPad app given it became such an important tool for many users to collaborate, not just at work, but also as tool to connect with family members and friends. It was also interesting to see Wakeout, app by an independent App developer, emerge as the winner in the iPhone category. The app is developed by Andres Canella, and is designed to help users do small workouts “just about anywhere, anytime.”

“This year, more than ever before, some of our most creative and connected moments happened in apps. This was thanks to the amazing work of developers who introduced fresh, helpful app experiences throughout the year,” said Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow.

“Around the world, we saw remarkable efforts from so many developers, and these Best of 2020 winners are 15 outstanding examples of that innovation. From helping us stay fit and mindful, to keeping our children’s education on track, to helping fight hunger, their impact was meaningful to so many of us,” he added.

Here’s a list of apps that won the accolades:

Wakeout – iPhone App of the year

Zoom – iPad App of the year

Fantastical – Mac App of the year

Disney TV+ – Apple TV App of the year

Endel – Apple Watch App of the year

Genshin Impact – iPhone Game of the year

Legends of Runeterra – iPad Game of the year

Disco Elysium – Mac Game of the year

Dandara Trials of Fear – Apple TV Game of the year

Sneaky Sasquatch – Apple Arcade Game of the year

Apple Trends of the year – Shine, Caribu, Pokemon Go, ShareTheMeal, Explain Everything Whiteboard

Zoom was the most obvious pick of the lot despite the controversies surrounding it. The video-conferencing app helped everyone stay connected whether it’s for office meetings or a casual hangout. On the other hand, apps like ShareTheMeal helped people support the underprivileged as the pandemic destroyed their livelihoods.

