84 scam apps on the App Store scamming users of over $100 million: Report

In March 2021, Avast had shared a list of 133 fraudulent apps with an estimated total of 500 million downloads. More than a year later, 84 of these fraudulent apps are still available on the App Store, tricking users out of more than $100 million annually according to a report by VPN review platform VPNCheck.

iOS users cannot install third-party apps on their device and therefore can only download applications from the App Store. Apple exerts tight control over which apps are allowed to be published via the store and also charges a 30 per cent commission which has been causing for controversy in the past.

VPNCheck went through the list shared by Avast and cross-checked the details for each app individually in Sensor Tower. It found that in June 2022, the active “fleeceware” applications had 7.2 million unique downloads that brought in a combined net revenue of $8.6 million in a month. Making an annual estimation based on figures for June, it calculated that these apps are running a $103.2 million scam on the AppStore. Fleeceware refers to mobile applications that come with hidden, excessive subscription fees. These applications typically take advantage of users who don’t know how to cancel subscriptions.

Most of the scam apps on the list are entertainment apps like virtual musical instruments or utilities like flashlights and calculators. These kinds of apps can also pop up in your searches if you are looking for apps related to fortune-telling, photo or video editors, quiz-based games, tuners, volume boosters, scanners, templates or wallpapers. While these are some of the most common themes documented, there could be scam app makers plying their trade other domains.

One way to easily spot such scams is to look at the ratings breakdown for these apps. They will usually have a large number of paid-for 5-star reviews from reviewers with fake names. These happen over a specific period and are aimed at hiding the many legitimate low-rating reviews provided by actual users.

The full list of apps shared by VPNCheck is as follows:

