Apple announces Poke as its 1st AI agent on Messages for Business platform

Poke, an AI startup that allows users to interact with an AI assistant through text messages, has become the first standalone AI agent approved to operate on Apple’s Messages for Business platform. The approval enables the company to bring its service to iMessage, adding to its existing support for SMS, Telegram and in some markets WhatsApp.
Apple’s Messages for Business platform was originally designed to help companies such as airlines, retailers and hostels communicate with customers through iMessage. Businesses use the service for customer support, appointment scheduling and automated interactions.
Launched in March, Poke aims to make AI assistance more accessible through simple text conversations. The service can help users with tasks such as daily planning, calendar management, health and fitness tracking, smart-home controls and photo editing. According to TechCrunch, the company has already processed around 100 million messages.
The announcement comes just days before Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where the company is expected to unveil new AI features, including updates to Siri and tools for developers.
Although Poke’s approval does not mean Apple has opened the App Store to AI agents, it suggests the company is exploring ways to support AI-powered services through its existing messaging infrastructure. Instead of functioning as a standalone app, Poke operates within the Messages for Business framework and responds to users directly through iMessage.
The move could also point to a potential business model for AI services on Apple platforms. Marvin von Hagen, co-founder of The Interaction Company of California, which developed Poke, said Apple charges the startup on a per-user basis to access the platform. While he did not disclose the pricing, he said the fees are lower than those charged for third-party AI agents on WhatsApp following regulatory changes in the EU.
According to von Hagen, securing Apple’s approval took several months. The company had to demonstrate that users could access live support when necessary, clearly identify the service as an AI agent and modify its interface to comply with Apple’s guidelines. For instance, Poke now uses link previews and follows Apple’s design standards for interface elements.
Backed by Spark Capital, General Catalyst and other investors, the 10-person startup recently raised an additional $10 million after a $15 million seed round last year. The company is now valued at $300 million post-money.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)