Apple announces Poke as its 1st AI agent on Messages for Business platform

Poke has become the first standalone AI agent approved to operate on Apple’s Messages for Business platform. (Image: Poke)

Poke, an AI startup that allows users to interact with an AI assistant through text messages, has become the first standalone AI agent approved to operate on Apple’s Messages for Business platform. The approval enables the company to bring its service to iMessage, adding to its existing support for SMS, Telegram and in some markets WhatsApp.

Apple’s Messages for Business platform was originally designed to help companies such as airlines, retailers and hostels communicate with customers through iMessage. Businesses use the service for customer support, appointment scheduling and automated interactions.

Launched in March, Poke aims to make AI assistance more accessible through simple text conversations. The service can help users with tasks such as daily planning, calendar management, health and fitness tracking, smart-home controls and photo editing. According to TechCrunch, the company has already processed around 100 million messages.