Apple announces limited edition AirTag, new offers to celebrate Year of the Tiger

Apple has announced a new limited-edition AirTag to celebrate the Japanese New Year. The new AIrTag will be given to the first 20,000 customers who purchase an iPhone between January 2 and January 3, 2022. The new limited edition AirTag will feature a special animated Tiger emoji, celebrating the Year of the Tiger in Japan.

Apple has also announced a special edition of the Beats Studio Buds that also marks the New Year with an all-red design with tiger print accents in gold. Apple announced through a dedicated page on its Japan website that customers purchasing the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone SE 2020 will stand a chance to win the limited edition AirTag.

Apple is also giving out an Apple Gift Card worth up to JPY 24,000 (about Rs 15,700) to customers who purchase a 13-inch MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, a Mac mini, or the 27-inch iMac in Japan as part of the celebration. Customers who buy the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will also get a gift card worth JPY 12,000 (about Rs 7,800).

Meanwhile, customers picking the Apple Watch Series 3 or Apple Watch SE will be eligible to receive an Apple Gift Card worth JPY 6,000 (about Rs 3,900) and the AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max will be available with an Apple Gift Card worth JPY 9,000 (about Rs 5,900).

Customers buying the Beats Studio 3 Wireless, Solo 3 Wireless headphones, Apple TV and some accessories like the Smart Folio Keyboard, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), and Magic Keyboard will Apple Gift Cards.