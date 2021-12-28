scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
MUST READ

Apple announces limited edition AirTag, new offers to celebrate Year of the Tiger

Apple limited edition AIrTag: Here's all you need to know about the limited edition Year of the Tiger AirTag.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
December 28, 2021 12:51:29 pm
Apple, Apple AirTags, AirTags,Check out the new Apple AirTag Year of the Tiger Limited Edition variant. (Image Source: Apple)

Apple has announced a new limited-edition AirTag to celebrate the Japanese New Year. The new AIrTag will be given to the first 20,000 customers who purchase an iPhone between January 2 and January 3, 2022. The new limited edition AirTag will feature a special animated Tiger emoji, celebrating the Year of the Tiger in Japan.

Apple has also announced a special edition of the Beats Studio Buds that also marks the New Year with an all-red design with tiger print accents in gold. Apple announced through a dedicated page on its Japan website that customers purchasing the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone SE 2020 will stand a chance to win the limited edition AirTag.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre)

Apple is also giving out an Apple Gift Card worth up to JPY 24,000 (about Rs 15,700) to customers who purchase a 13-inch MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, a Mac mini, or the 27-inch iMac in Japan as part of the celebration. Customers who buy the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will also get a gift card worth JPY 12,000 (about Rs 7,800).

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Meanwhile, customers picking the Apple Watch Series 3 or Apple Watch SE will be eligible to receive an Apple Gift Card worth JPY 6,000 (about Rs 3,900) and the AirPods (2nd generation), AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max will be available with an Apple Gift Card worth JPY 9,000 (about Rs 5,900).

Customers buying the Beats Studio 3 Wireless, Solo 3 Wireless headphones, Apple TV and some accessories like the Smart Folio Keyboard, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), and Magic Keyboard will Apple Gift Cards.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 28: Latest News

Advertisement