Apple announces green initiatives ahead of Earth Day

Ahead of Earth Day 2022, Apple made a slew of announcements that iterate the company’s commitment to environmental causes, including its use of recycled materials in its products and new content offerings relevant to earth day.

Today, Apple has announced that the company has expanded the use of recycled materials across its products. The company says that it introduced certified recycled gold for the first time and that it double its use of recycled tungsten, rare earth elements and cobalt.

Apple claims that nearly 20 per cent of all the materials used in its products in 2021 was recycled, its highest-ever use of recycled content. These details were released by the company in its 2022 Environmental Progress Report.

The company also announced new ways for its customers to help support environmental conservation efforts including supporting the World Wildlife Fund by using Apple Pay. Another innovation announced by the company was Taz, a machine that improves material recovery from traditional electronics recycling.

The Cupertino-based tech giant claims that 59 per cent of all the aluminium in the products it shipped in 2021 came from recycled sources and that many products feature 100 per cent recycled aluminium in their enclosure.

The company also claims that it has made significant process towards its goal of eliminating plastics in its packaging with plastics accounting for just 4 per cent of its packaging in 2021.

Apple will also be introducing a host of different ways for its customers to celebrate Earth Day this year.

Ahead of Earth Day, Apple Maps is making it easier for customers in the US and Canada to find green spaces, family fin in nature, city walks and trails with 25 guides from Lonely Planet, AllTrails and The Nature Conservancy

The company is also adding a new episode to its “audio walking experience” Time to Walk, where it hosts environmentalist Jane Goodall who will share stories about her work and her observations about the interconnectedness of all living things.

On Earth Day, Apple will be offering an immersive augmented reality experience on Snapchat, which will allow users to learn about the environmental innovations behind the iPhone 13, including the Daisy recycling robot.

Apple News, Apple Books, Apple Podcasts and the Apple TV app will all feature curated collections of content that will help users learn about climate change, the science behind it, and the communities fighting it.