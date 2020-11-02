Apple announces special event on November 10

It is expected that Apple could announce new Macs powered by its own processors at the event.

Apple has sent invites for another event, this time on November 10. The invite tag line, One More Thing, does not give out much on what to expect at the event, Apple’s third in the last few weeks.

It is expected that Apple could announce new Macs powered by its own processors at the event. Till now, Macs and MacBooks have had Intel processors, while iPhones and iPads have traditionally used Apple processors.

There are also expectations around a new AirPods Studio version. But it remains to be seen if this is actually what Apple will launch next week.

