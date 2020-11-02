scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 02, 2020
Bihar polls

Apple announces special event on November 10

The invite tag line, One More Thing, does not give out much on what to expect at the event, Apple's third in the last few weeks.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 2, 2020 11:26:38 pm
Apple, Apple Broadcom fine, Apple patent infringement, Apple Broadcom patent infringement, Apple wifi patent infringement, Apple lawsuitIt is expected that Apple could announce new Macs powered by its own processors at the event.

Apple has sent invites for another event, this time on November 10. The invite tag line, One More Thing, does not give out much on what to expect at the event, Apple’s third in the last few weeks.

It is expected that Apple could announce new Macs powered by its own processors at the event. Till now, Macs and MacBooks have had Intel processors, while iPhones and iPads have traditionally used Apple processors.

apple, apple event, apple event november 10,

Diwali Offers on Mobiles - Get Cashback Upto Rs. 3000 Bajaj finserv

There are also expectations around a new AirPods Studio version. But it remains to be seen if this is actually what Apple will launch next week.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro price in india, iPhone 12 Pro features, iPhone 12 Pro specifications, iPhone 12 Pro first look,
Apple iPhone 12 Pro first look

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 02: Latest News

Advertisement