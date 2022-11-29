scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Apple announces App Store awards for best apps and games of 2022

This year’s awards consisted of “App of the year” for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV as well as “Apple Arcade” game of the year.

Social media app BeReal was named the best iPhone of the 2022. (Image credit: BeReal)

Apple Tuesday announced the best apps and games of 2022. The announcement was made through a press release, instead of holding an event. Social media app BeReal was named the best iPhone of the year and Apex Legends Mobile was its best game.

This year’s awards consisted of “App of the year” for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV as well as “Apple Arcade” game of the year. The top games, apps and “cultural impact” category were chosen by Apple’s App Store editors around the world. Apple said this year’s winners represent the “abundant possibilities across the App Store and Apple’s ecosystem of devices.”

On the apps side, BeReal was crowned as the best iPhone of the year. Founded in 2020, BeReal is a photo-sharing app that prompts users to post one unedited photo a day. Developed by French tech duo Alexis Barreyat and Kevin Perreau, the idea behind the app is to get rid of those filters and come back to the real world. Despite the popularity of Meta’s Instagram, BeReal has resonated with users, thanks to its unique mission statement.

GoodNotes 5, an app from Time Base Technology Limited, was named the best iPad app of the year and MacFamilyTree 10 from Synium Software GmbH was the top Mac app.  ViX: Cine y TV en Español, from TelevisaUnivision Interactive, Inc was the best Apple TV app and Gentler Streak, from Gentler Stories LLC., was the top Apple Watch app.

For games, Apex Legends Mobile was the iPhone game of the year. Since its debut, the battle royal shooting game has topped the App Store charts worldwide, including in India. Inscryption, from Devolver, was the best Mac game of the year. This game is a card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror. Moncage, from X.D. Network Inc, was the top iPhone game of the year and El Hijo, from HandyGames, was named the best Apple TV game of the year.

Waterllama from Vitalii Mogylevets, was selected among five apps that have made a lasting impact on people’s lives and influenced culture. Waterllama is a water tracker app that motivates people to stay hydrated and stay happy. The free app is available on the iPhone and Apple Watch.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 10:04:45 am
