Apple and Google close the ‘green bubble’ gap with encrypted RCS messaging

Android and iPhone users are finally getting one of the most requested messaging features: end-to-end encrypted texting between the two platforms.
The feature is now rolling out in beta for users running the latest versions of iOS and Android software, marking a major step forward for cross-platform messaging privacy.
Until now, messages exchanged between iPhones and Android phones have lacked end-to-end encryption, despite Apple’s iMessage supporting the feature since 2011 and Google enabling encrypted rich communication services (RCS) chats between Android users in 2021.
End-to-end encryption, often shortened to e2ee, ensures that messages remain private while being transmitted between devices. The encryption prevents hackers, governments, telecom providers, or even platform companies themselves from reading conversations during transit.
The rollout is tied to RCS, the modern messaging standard designed to replace traditional SMS texting. RCS adds features such as typing indicators, read receipts, emoji reactions, improved media sharing, and support for longer messages.
For years, communication between Android and iPhone users remained noticeably outdated because Apple refused to adopt RCS support. This led to common issues such as broken group chats, poor-quality photo and video sharing, and missing modern messaging features.
The divide became so culturally significant that it sparked discussions around the so-called “green bubble stigma”, referring to the green text bubbles iPhone users see when messaging Android users instead of the blue iMessage bubbles.
Apple eventually announced RCS support in 2023 after growing pressure from regulators and continued criticism from Google and users alike. However, while RCS support improved compatibility between devices, encrypted messaging between Android and iPhone users was still unavailable until now. With the latest beta rollout, that gap is finally starting to close.
Users participating in encrypted RCS conversations will see a lock icon indicating that the chat is protected. The feature is currently rolling out gradually, meaning not all users may see it immediately.
The move represents one of the biggest changes to mobile messaging interoperability in years and could significantly improve privacy for millions of users worldwide.