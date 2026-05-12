Apple and Google close the ‘green bubble’ gap with encrypted RCS messaging

Cross-platform texting is becoming more private and secure with the arrival of end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging. (Image: Google)

Android and iPhone users are finally getting one of the most requested messaging features: end-to-end encrypted texting between the two platforms.

The feature is now rolling out in beta for users running the latest versions of iOS and Android software, marking a major step forward for cross-platform messaging privacy.

Until now, messages exchanged between iPhones and Android phones have lacked end-to-end encryption, despite Apple’s iMessage supporting the feature since 2011 and Google enabling encrypted rich communication services (RCS) chats between Android users in 2021.

End-to-end encryption, often shortened to e2ee, ensures that messages remain private while being transmitted between devices. The encryption prevents hackers, governments, telecom providers, or even platform companies themselves from reading conversations during transit.