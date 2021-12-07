Apple AirTags being used to track and steal luxury cars: Here’s how thieves are doing it

Apple AirTags is a great product for users who want to keep track of belongings like their wallets and bags. But it seems the portable trackers are now being used for the theft of luxury cars. News reports now suggest that thieves are now using Apple AirTags to track and steal “high-end vehicles.”

A notice issued by Canada’s York Regional Police Auto/Cargo Department details how thieves are using the new Apple device to steal luxury cars, and warn people of the same.

“Brand name ‘air tags’ are placed in out-of-sight areas of the target vehicles when they are parked in public places like malls or parking lots. Thieves then track the targeted vehicles to the victim’s residence, where they are stolen from the driveway,” the notice reads.

Tracking devices like Apple AirTags, which could be discreetly placed in, on, or under such vehicles are just one aspect of the job, which apparently also requires the use of more tools. After the trackers have brought the thieves to the target vehicle, tools like screwdrivers are reportedly used to enter the vehicles without setting off any alarms.

Once inside, thieves will reportedly use electronic devices used by mechanics “to reprogram the factory setting” of the car. This is done by connecting the device to the onboard diagnostics port below the dashboard, and allows the thieves to use a key of their own to start the car and drive it away.

The notice also mentions that over the past year, over 2,000 vehicles have been stolen across the region, and over a 100 people have since been arrested. However, only 350 stolen vehicles have recovered. The notice further asks people to also implement other ways to safeguard their cars, including security cameras, alert systems and steering wheel locks.