Monday, May 09, 2022
Apple AirPods Pro 2 and new colours for AirPods Max coming later this fall, says report

AirPods Pro 2 and new AirPods Max colors will likely get released in the coming months.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 9, 2022 10:13:32 am
AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2 price in India, AirPods Pro 2 launch date, AirPods Max, AirPods Max reviewAlthough not much is known about the second-generation AirPods, sketchy rumours suggest the new model will likely offer a sleeker stemless design, a new charging case and health-fitness capabilities. (Image credit: Apple)

Apple may bring a pair of premium AirPods Pro 2 sometime later this year. That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his latest PowerOn newsletter. Gurman corroborates rumours that the second-generation AirPods Pro are in the works and the company may launch the device in 2022.

AirPods Pro were first launched three years ago, so a refresh is something one can expect. “The current model has been on the market since fall of 2019, so the batteries are already probably in trouble for some early adopters,” Gurman noted in the newsletter.

Although not much is known about the second-generation AirPods, sketchy rumours suggest the new model will likely offer a sleeker stemless design, a new charging case and health-fitness capabilities. A recent rumour claims the next-generation AirPods Pro may support lossless audio. The current-generation AirPods Pro brought features like active noise cancellation and a customisable fit to Apple’s high-end earbuds.

Also read |Apple AirPods Max review: The iPhone 12 Pro Max of headphones

AirPods first made their debut in 2007, alongside the iPhone 7 in 2017. Since then, the AirPods have become the most popular truly wireless earbuds on the market. The AirPods lineup, includes the entry-level AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max.

Also read |The 5 biggest mistakes to avoid while buying a smartphone

Gurman also expects Apple to launch the AirPods Max in new colours in the coming months. Though an update to the over-ear headphones isn’t coming any time soon, Gurman hopes to see a price drop for the existing model. AirPods Max have been praised for their audio quality but critics slammed Apple for charging $549 for the over-ear cans. Apple was rumoured to introduce a $399 AirPods Max last year but we haven’t heard anything substantial on the low-end model.

