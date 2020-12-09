AirPods Max FAQ: All your questions answered about Apple’s $549 headphones

The newly launched AirPods Max will cost you Rs 59,900, a premium price to pay for a pair of over-ear wireless headphones. (Image credit: Apple)

Out of nowhere, Apple on Tuesday launched AirPods Max, a pair of over-ear headphones. The company has long been rumored to be working on Apple-branded over-ear headphones since its acquired Beats for more than $3 billion. The AirPods Max will come to India on December 15 and cost Rs 59,900, which is more expensive than the latest iPad Air.

The surprise launch of AirPods Max is enough to shake up the premium headphone segment, where players like Bose and Sony lead the market. The Bose 700 and Sony WH-1000XM4 are perhaps the best over-the-ear headphones in the market. The Sony WH-1000XM4, which retails for Rs 30,000, offers 10 more hours of battery and comes with active noise cancellation.

Ever since Apple debuted the AirPods Max, the headphones have garnered plenty of jokes over the cost and appearance of the case. Some people noted Apple’s new headphones cost more than a PS5, Sony’s latest game console that retails for Rs 50,000.

Here’s everything we know about Apple’s first-ever over-the-ear AirPods Max.

What is the AirPods Max release date?

The AirPods Max will be available from December 15 — assuming you scored a preorder. Expect the headphones to be available in limited quantities at launch. In the US, for instance, some AirPods Max models won’t be delivered until March 2021. The demand seems surprisingly high for over-the-ear headphones.

How much do the AirPods Max cost?

The AirPods Max will set you back by Rs 59,900. Yes, they are expensive. You can get premium headphones from competitors like Bose for less than Rs 35,000. There’s only one model to choose from – but the AirPods Max can be purchased in five different colors: Space Gray, Silver, Green, Sky Blue, and Pink.

The AirPods Max feature a custom acoustic design, Apple’s H1 chip and active noise cancellation. (Image credit: Apple) The AirPods Max feature a custom acoustic design, Apple’s H1 chip and active noise cancellation. (Image credit: Apple)

What type of headphones are these?

Unlike previous AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max aren’t really pods at all. They are over-ear headphones, meaning they cover your entire ear. The new retro-style headphones have aluminum ear cups and memory foam ear cushions that can be removed and attached via magnets. The headband is made of stainless steel, while the top band is a flexible mesh.

Do they sound better than AirPods Pro?

While we haven’t tested the AirPods Max yet, the AirPods Pro are among the best truly wireless headphones on the market. They should sound better than the AirPods Pro. Apple claims it added a 40mm dynamic driver with a new neodymium ring magnet which promises punchy bass while avoiding distortion across the entire audible range. Then there is the Apple H1 chip that enables the AirPods Max to pair with other Apple products seamlessly, improves battery life and activates Siri, Apple’s smart assistant. Like the existing AirPods Pro, the new AirPods Max will feature transparency mode as well as spatial audio, the effect that brings surround-sound like experience.

The headphones feature a “digital crown,” like on the Apple Watch. (Image credit: Apple) The headphones feature a “digital crown,” like on the Apple Watch. (Image credit: Apple)

What about Active Noise Cancelling?

The AirPods Max have active noise-canceling (better known as ANC). In case you are not similar, Active Noise Cancellation reduces background noise, such as airplane engines.

How about battery life?

Apple promises up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge with both ANC and Spatial Audio enabled.

What else?

The headphones will be able to sense when they’re on a user’s head and start or stop music accordingly, similar to the AirPods Pro. However, the new AirPods Max has nine microphones in total, eight of these are being used for Active Noise Cancellation.

With every purchase of AirPods Max, you will get a soft Smart Case. (Image credit: Apple) With every purchase of AirPods Max, you will get a soft Smart Case. (Image credit: Apple)

Do they come with a digital crown?

Instead of regular touch controls, Apple has added a Digital Crown – a mechanism similar to the one found on the Apple Watch – that will let users adjust the volume, skip tracks, and answer phone calls.

I heard they come with a smart case. Is it true?

Yes, the AirPods Max come with the smart case but it will not charge the headphones. The moment you place the AirPods Max in the smart case, it will automatically activate an ultra-low power mode to save battery life.

How do I charge them?

The AirPods Max use Lightning, not USB-C. The headphones come with a Lightning to USB-C cable in the box, but Apple doesn’t include a charger.

