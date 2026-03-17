Apple AirPods Max 2 vs AirPods Max: A look at what’s new

The biggest upgrade in the AirPods Max 2 is under the hood. Apple has replaced the older H1 chip with the newer H2 chip, which they claim brings noticeable improvements in audio processing. (Image: Apple)

After nearly five years, Apple has finally introduced the second-generation AirPods Max. The AirPods Max 2 arrives as a more refined version of the original AirPods Max, focusing on internal upgrades rather than a complete overhaul.

At first glance, it may be difficult to tell the two apart. But look closer, and the differences begin to show, especially in performance and features.

Design

Apple has chosen to stick with what already works. The AirPods Max 2 carry forward the same premium design as the original model. You still get aluminium ear cups, a stainless steel frame, and a breathable mesh headband.

The overall size and weight remain unchanged, which means users will not notice any difference in how the headphones feel during long listening sessions. The ear cushions are still removable, and the Smart Case remains largely the same. In short, if you liked the original design, you will feel right at home here.