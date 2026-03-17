Apple AirPods Max 2 vs AirPods Max: A look at what’s new

After nearly five years, Apple has finally introduced the second-generation AirPods Max. The AirPods Max 2 arrives as a more refined version of the original AirPods Max, focusing on internal upgrades rather than a complete overhaul.
At first glance, it may be difficult to tell the two apart. But look closer, and the differences begin to show, especially in performance and features.
Design
Apple has chosen to stick with what already works. The AirPods Max 2 carry forward the same premium design as the original model. You still get aluminium ear cups, a stainless steel frame, and a breathable mesh headband.
The overall size and weight remain unchanged, which means users will not notice any difference in how the headphones feel during long listening sessions. The ear cushions are still removable, and the Smart Case remains largely the same. In short, if you liked the original design, you will feel right at home here.
Also, similar to the first generation, the AirPods Max 2 uses the Digital Crown and a dedicated noise control button. These controls allow users to adjust volume, switch modes and manage playback.
The newest feature of the AirPods Max 2 is camera control, which allows users to capture photos or start video recordings on a nearby Apple device using the headphones. The headphones might be a little expensive.
As with the previous built-in Siri in the AirPods Max, the newer addition gets a slight upgrade. Along with voice commands, users can now respond with simple head gestures, making interactions easier.
The biggest upgrade in the AirPods Max 2 is under the hood. Apple has replaced the older H1 chip with the newer H2 chip, which they claim brings noticeable improvements in audio processing.
Apple states that due to the new chip, noise cancellation has improved, offering stronger blocking of outside sounds. Transparency mode also feels more natural, allowing users to stay aware of their surroundings without removing the headphones.
The new features in the AirPods Max 2 include adaptive audio and personalised volume, which allow the headphones to adjust sound based on the user’s environment and listening habits. There is also a Conversation Awareness feature, which lowers music volume when the user starts speaking.
Apple also states that the newer model comes with updated Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring a more stable wireless experience. Apple has also moved fully to USB-C for charging and wired audio support, replacing the older Lightning port.
Battery life, however, remains unchanged. Both models offer up to 20 hours of listening time with active noise cancellation enabled.
The AirPods Max 2 is not a radical redesign. Instead, it seems like a thoughtful upgrade that improves sound quality and adds smarter features.
For existing users of the original AirPods Max, the changes may not feel significant. For new buyers, the AirPods Max 2 comes as a more polished option without changing the key aspects that made the original notable.