Apple Music streaming service could add lossless support soon

Apple could soon be announcing the launch of AirPods 3 ( Image source : Reuters)

Apple Music could soon add support for lossless music streaming, according to a new report by 9to5Google. It appears that the code of Apple Music for Android has revealed the upcoming feature. Another leak has claimed that Apple could host an event on May 18, where it will launched AirPods 3 along with the hi-fi streaming variant of Apple Music.

According to 9to5Google, which did an APK teardown of Apple Music for Android, the app has references to the introduction of lossless audio. Apple will also warn about the higher data consumption of streaming lossless music and the added storage space that will be necessary to download it for offline listening, adds the report.

The code also found in the Android app also reveals that Apple Music will offer two choices for lossless playback: Lossless (ALAC up to 24-bit/48 kHz) and High-Res Lossless (ALAC up to 24-bit/192 kHz).

Lossless audio offers far superior quality when compared to other highly compressed formats like MP3 which is the most popular audio format worldwide. Though lossless audio files are much larger than standard MP3s and other similar formats, they offer far better quality and are still smaller in size than uncompressed audio.

FLAC(Free Lossless Audio Codec) is one of the most popular lossless audio format which offers near CD like quality. Other lossless audio formats include FLAC, WAV, ALAC, WMA.

The new feature is expected to roll out for both Android and iOS smartphones. There have also been recent references to Dolby Atmos spatial audio in Apple Music on the iOS platform, according to 9to5Mac.

Apple Music currently offers music at 256kbps and the introduction of lossless music will put it in competition with other services such as Tidal, Amazon Music HD. Rival Spotify is also supposed to launch a hi-fi music streaming version.