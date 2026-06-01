Apple’s much-awaited AI smart glasses delayed until 2027: Report

Silicon Valley sees smart glasses as a big business opportunity to bring artificial intelligence to more form factors beyond smartphones and (Image credit: Google)

The wait for Apple’s smart glasses appears to stretch further, with the widely rumoured device now expected to arrive later than previously anticipated.

The iPhone-maker is now looking to launch its AI-powered smart glasses in late 2027, according to a report by Bloomberg tech journalist Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter on Sunday, May 31, Gurman said that Apple has reportedly experienced bumps in the development of its smart glasses.

As per the previously reported timeline, Apple was expected to officially announce the glasses later this year and begin shipping it in early 2027.

The smart glasses are reportedly a key component of the company’s product roadmap, with outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook being a strong supporter of the project and regarding its completion as a top priority.