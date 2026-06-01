Apple’s much-awaited AI smart glasses delayed until 2027: Report

The wait for Apple’s smart glasses appears to stretch further, with the widely rumoured device now expected to arrive later than previously anticipated.
The iPhone-maker is now looking to launch its AI-powered smart glasses in late 2027, according to a report by Bloomberg tech journalist Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter on Sunday, May 31, Gurman said that Apple has reportedly experienced bumps in the development of its smart glasses.
As per the previously reported timeline, Apple was expected to officially announce the glasses later this year and begin shipping it in early 2027.
The smart glasses are reportedly a key component of the company’s product roadmap, with outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook being a strong supporter of the project and regarding its completion as a top priority.
John Ternus, who will take the reins from Cook in September 2026 as the new CEO, is also heavily involved in the project and has previously led the team developing the glasses, as per Gurman.
Apple’s slower-than-expected timeline comes as competition heats up in the smart glasses category, which grew 139 per cent year-over-year in the second half of 2025, compared with 2024, as per data released in March 2026 from Counterpoint Research.
Much of that growth could be attributed to the popularity of Meta’s AI smart glasses lineup. But several major players are looking to enter the market too. At I/O 2026 held last month, Google unveiled its AI-powered smart glasses powered by Android XR and built in partnership with Samsung, Gentle Monster, and Warby Parker. The audio glasses are expected to be available this fall.
Apple’s AI-integrated smart glasses are likely to be launched in multiple frame styles and colour options, Gurman reported in April this year.
The company’s design team is reportedly testing at least four frame styles for the smart glasses that will be available in a range of finishes including black, ocean blue and light brown. The designs under consideration include a large rectangular frame similar to Ray-Ban Wayfarers, a slimmer rectangular style, a larger oval or circular design, and a smaller oval or circular option, as per Gurman.
Apple’s smart glasses will reportedly be integrated with a multimodal AI model, enabling features such as interacting with the upgraded Siri and visual intelligence capabilities. To be sure, these glasses will not support augmented reality (AR) like the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses. However, Apple is also said to be working on advanced AR glasses with integrated displays, though their launch could still be some way off.